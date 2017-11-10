Buffon: 'Italy continues without me'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon revealed childhood memories of Italy missing a tournament and laughed off his retirement. “The Nazionale will continue without me!”

The Azzurri take on Sweden in Solna for tonight’s World Cup play-off and could fail to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

“There is confidence, but also the right level of tension. As we want to make a good impression and reach the World Cup, it’s right to be focused,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“The World Cup without Italy would be hugely disappointing, as I still have memories as a child of Ruggiero Rizzitelli hitting the upright against Russia in a game that would’ve qualified us for Euro 1992.

“I suffered a lot as a child who loved football and who realised I could not experience the joy and emotions of cheering on my country in a major tournament.”

Buffon turns 40 in January and was asked once again about his imminent retirement, but laughed it off.

“I will have to leave the Nazionale one day, but I will give you a scoop here. It’s a revelation: the Nazionale will continue without me! Someone will take my place! So relax, Italian football will continue anyway.”

