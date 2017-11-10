Mertens: 'Best 12 months of my career'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens admits “the last 12 months have been the best of my career, but it’s still strange to be considered a centre-forward” at Napoli.

The former winger has become a sensation since taking on the new role a year ago, replacing injured Arkadiusz Milik.

“The last 12 months have been the best of my career,” the striker told Belgian media while on international duty.

“You cannot imagine what happens in Naples, you have to experience it. I hope our positive moment can continue to the end of the season, because it’s wonderful. The fans go crazy with us at the top of the table and always give their support.

“At the moment, I don’t see myself as a Gonzalo Higuain-style centre-forward, but I am enjoying myself when I step on to the field and am fully concentrated on Napoli. I want our current form to be maintained.

“I don’t just play as a striker for Napoli, as I often track back to midfield. In Belgium, forwards tend to push into space and make sure they are there to be found for passes. On the other hand, at Napoli we play in a system that allows me to spread to the left and right as well as going deeper.

“I have improved so much in front of goal, but being considered a centre-forward still feels a little strange. In the past I had one or two chances per game, but now I have to score goals and make the most of the opportunities.

“The more important you become to the team, the more passes you are provided to score goals.”

