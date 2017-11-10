NEWS
Friday November 10 2017
Vlahovic in Fiorentina training
By Football Italia staff

Dusan Vlahovic has joined Fiorentina for training this week, ahead of his permanent transfer once he turns 18 in January.

The Serbia Under-19 international striker is still technically owned by Partizan Belgrade, but hasn't played for them yet this season.

He took advantage of the break for international duty to spend the next few days in training with Stefano Pioli’s side.

Fiorentina paid €1.5m for Vlahovic and he will make the move to the Stadio Artemio Franchi when he turns 18 on January 28, 2018.

He has one goal in three Under-19 caps for Serbia.

