Berg: 'Sweden believe in World Cup'

By Football Italia staff

Sweden’s top scorer Marcus Berg believes “we can make it to the World Cup” and praised Coach Janne Andersson ahead of the play-off.

The first leg of the World Cup play-off is tonight at 19.45 GMT, with the decider in Milan on Monday.

Berg is Sweden’s top scorer in qualifying with eight goals, four of which were in the same match against Luxembourg that effectively eliminated the Netherlands on goal difference.

“Italy are the favourites, but we have a good feeling in our team,” Berg told fifa.com. “We believe that we can make it to the World Cup.

“If we can do that, it really would be a dream come true. Me and a lot of my team-mates still think and speak about the World Cup in 1994, when Sweden finished third.

“Hopefully we can bring new moments like that for the Swedish people – moments that they will talk about for ages.

“Coach Janne Andersson has a very clear picture of how he wants us to play. They make everyone in the squad feel a sense of responsibility and, because of that, everyone brings their best on and off the pitch. We are happy and proud of what we've done so far.”

Berg is well-travelled, playing for the likes of Hamburg, Panathinaikos and Al Ain.

“I believe everything you experience in life and football can make you better. I have definitely learned a lot from playing in different countries and in different styles of football, and I feel very happy now with Al Ain.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!