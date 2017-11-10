Pirlo: 'Fans treated me like a star'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo had been “thinking about retirement for a while” and thanked the New York City FC fans for “treating me like a star when I wasn’t.”

‘Il Maestro’ hung up his boots this week with his final Major League Soccer match.

“I feel positive, as I’d been thinking about my retirement for a while, so it wasn’t a spur of the moment decision. I’d pondered it and I feel good now,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was my last time on the field as a football player, but I had prepared for this, it wasn’t a bolt from the blue, so I experienced it the right way.

“I was already thinking about ending my career here at the end of last season, as my contract was due to expire, I was feeling some knocks and didn’t want to end up dragging myself around the pitch.

“It was always pleasing to see the fans appreciated me and were happy to see me on the field. Every time I went close to the crowd for a corner or whatever, there was always great affection.

“I have to thank the New York fans, as they treated me like a star, even if I wasn’t. I’d been called ‘Maestro’ a few times in Italy and Europe, but here they all used that nickname, so it was pleasing.”

Pirlo’s decision to move to MLS was a surprise, along with Sebastian Giovinco at Toronto FC, but he sees a bright future for the league.

“I always wanted to end my career in America, as it was a country that fascinated me and I knew the sport was growing here. They want it to become one of the best leagues in the world. They need to improve and change a few rules, but they can do it in time.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!