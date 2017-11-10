Tardelli: 'Tragedy if Italy fail'

By Football Italia staff

Italy legend Marco Tardelli calls for Giampiero Ventura and FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio to quit if the Azzurri miss the World Cup.

The first leg of the play-off with Sweden is tonight at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“If we were to lose this chance, it would be a tragedy for all of Italy and for our sporting dignity,” 1982 World Cup winner Tardelli told La Stampa newspaper.

“The same dignity that then-President of the Federation Giancarlo Abete showed when, after a poor World Cup, he handed in his resignation.

“The dignity that is a long way off that shown by Carlo Tavecchio, who said over the last few days that he would remain in his post even if Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup.

“There is truly a limit to everything, but I hope he doesn’t have to face that decision.”

Of the starting XI tonight in Solna, seven are aged 30 and above.

“I speak to the ‘older’ figures in the Nazionale: Buffon, De Rossi, Chiellini, Barzagli and Bonucci. To you, dear friends, I ask for an inhuman effort to overcome the fearsome Sweden. You are the real leaders and from you we need the psychological strength that will make the less-experienced players feel more confident and determined.

“Tonight, at the Friends Arena, we want you with chests puffed out, covered by a jersey you must be proud and honoured to wear.

“Please, I beg you, do everything to ensure the Azzurro colour that we love so much doesn’t become faded. I will shout with you.”

