Buffon: 'Could be my last Italy games'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon notes there is “a fine line between anxiety and excitement” ahead of the World Cup play-off with Sweden, but “we have a 50 per cent chance of qualification.”

The first leg of the play-off with Sweden is tonight at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Feeling certain vibrations can be positive and I hope we can prove ourselves on the field,” the captain told Rai Sport.

“There is a very fine line dividing anxiety and excitement, so that’s the only way to experience these moments and await the verdict.

“History would say we are the favourites in this play-off, but the truth is we have a 50 per cent chance of reaching the World Cup.”

Buffon turns 40 in January and wants to hang up his gloves after reaching a record sixth World Cup, so missing the tournament in Russia would be a sorry end to this 20-year international career.

“Could these be my last two games in an Italy jersey? In these periods you consider everything, including this possibility.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!