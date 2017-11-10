Gigi Buffon notes there is “a fine line between anxiety and excitement” ahead of the World Cup play-off with Sweden, but “we have a 50 per cent chance of qualification.”
The first leg of the play-off with Sweden is tonight at 19.45 GMT
“Feeling certain vibrations can be positive and I hope we can prove ourselves on the field,” the captain told Rai Sport.
“There is a very fine line dividing anxiety and excitement, so that’s the only way to experience these moments and await the verdict.
“History would say we are the favourites in this play-off, but the truth is we have a 50 per cent chance of reaching the World Cup.”
Buffon turns 40 in January and wants to hang up his gloves after reaching a record sixth World Cup, so missing the tournament in Russia would be a sorry end to this 20-year international career.
“Could these be my last two games in an Italy jersey? In these periods you consider everything, including this possibility.”