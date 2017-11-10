Pirlo: 'I could become a Coach'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll become a Coach or a director in future. “We’ll see if there’s a spark.”

The midfielder has hung up his boots after the final match with New York City FC in MLS.

“I will remain in New York until the end of the year, to help with the move and get the kids ready, then I’ll return to Italy and start a new journey,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I haven’t decided yet if I’ll become a Coach, as my ideas aren’t clear yet. I will certainly go to Coverciano and take the coaching course, then if there’s a spark, I will start working as a Coach, but we’ll see what happens.

“I’d like to be a director too, as I love to watch games, know about many leagues and follow young players. We will see.

“All the Coaches I worked with in my career deserve a great deal of credit. Mircea Lucescu put his faith in me when I was 15 years old. Gigi Simoni at Inter was important, Carlo Mazzone changed my position, then also Marcello Lippi, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte were fundamental.”

