Verratti suspended against Sweden

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti will be suspended for Italy’s World Cup play-off second leg against Sweden at San Siro on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was booked just 28 minutes into the first leg at the Friends Arena in Solna this evening.

Verratti was one of several Italy players one yellow card away from suspension.

The others are Giorgio Chiellini, Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!