Ventura: 'Italy deserved more'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura insists the 1-0 Italy defeat was “not the correct result” and complained the referee was too soft on Sweden’s fouls.

Jakub Johansson’s strike in the second half proved enough to decide the match in Solna, with the second leg of the World Cup play-off in Milan on Monday evening.

“Considering what happened on the field, it was an undeserved defeat. Gigi Buffon didn’t have a save to make, we had chances and hit the woodwork,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“I hope in Milan they allow us what the referee allowed them, because in such an important game with so much at stake, you can’t take that approach.

“A draw was the minimum we could’ve aimed for considering the two performances. I repeat, at this level, the referee needed to be more attentive.

“Now we just need to get a result. We knew it was to be played over 180 minutes, I don’t think this is the correct result over the 90 minutes, but we can turn it around.

“San Siro can help us, but we need to take San Siro in hand too.”

