Darmian: 'Italy just missing a goal'

By Football Italia staff

Matteo Darmian rattled the woodwork in Sweden and maintains “the only thing Italy were missing was the goal” in their World Cup play-off.

The wing-back had the best chance of the game for the Azzurri, his strike from the edge of the box thumping the upright in a 1-0 defeat.

“Other than hitting the post, we had other scoring opportunities, whereas Sweden only found the net thanks to a fortunate deflection,” the Manchester United man told Rai Sport.

“There are 90 minutes to go, we need a great performance. We all want to go to the World Cup and the only thing we were missing tonight was the goal.”

The second leg will be at San Siro on Monday evening.

“On Monday, the fans will have to help us play to our best too.”

