Parolo: 'Now game of a lifetime'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo said Italy must “play the game of a lifetime” in the second leg of their World Cup play-off against Sweden.

The Azzurri were beaten 1-0 in Solna this evening thanks to a deflected Jakub Johansson strike, so have to win at San Siro on Monday.

“We are determined, want to play the game of a lifetime and are aware we’ve only got one chance left,” the Lazio midfielder told Rai Sport.

“It was a rough game, decided by a deflection and with us hitting the post. Incidents can go against you on the night, but we have to lock ourselves in and do everything possible to take Italy to the World Cup.”

