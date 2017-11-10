Granqvist: 'Incredible Sweden'

By Football Italia staff

Andreas Granqvist hailed an “incredible” Sweden victory over Italy, but “the second leg in Milan is going to be very difficult.”

The 1-0 result in Solna means the Azzurri must win at least 2-0 on Monday to reach the 2018 World Cup.

“It was an incredible match,” the Sweden captain told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are very happy with this victory, even if we know it’s going to be very difficult for the second leg in Milan. We’ll do our best to qualify.”

Leonardo Bonucci complained that his nose was damaged after a couple of flailing elbows from Granqvist and Ola Toivonen.

“I saw that Bonucci got a knock, but I didn’t realise it at the time. I certainly didn’t do it on purpose.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!