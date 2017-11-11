What we learned from Sweden-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s tactical and personnel decisions caused as much confusion as consternation in the World Cup play-off with Sweden, writes Marcello Cossali-Francis.

Sweden will take a 1-0 lead into the World Cup Play-Off second leg after Jakob Johansson’s deflected goal mid-way through the second half in an abysmal performance from the Azzurri.

Italy lacked physicality and quality as they slumped to a defeat which leaves them in a difficult position heading into San Siro.

However, it is just one goal and therefore everything is still to play for, but Giampiero Ventura’s men will need to improve vastly on Monday to qualify. So what did we learn in Solna?

Sweden are just as defensively strong as the BBC

The home side knew what they had to do and managed to stifle any sort of attacking threat Italy had. They pressed high up the pitch and did not allow the back three to play out, and therefore the away side struggled to find space to create anything. Sweden will arrive at San Siro on Monday knowing they can sit back and defend their lead without the need to go and attack. On the basis of this performance, they will be hard to break down and the impetus will be on Italy to go and create chances.

Matteo Darmian the only positive

The left-wing-back has often been criticised for both club and country, but was arguably the brightest spark from an Italian point of view. He was a threat down the left, his delivery was pretty good throughout and had Antonio Candreva gambled a bit more on his cross in the first half, it could have been a crucial away goal. He also defended his flank well and worked hard to get up and down the wing.

Ventura must change the midfield

Another frustrating part of the game was the fact that Marco Verratti is suspended for the return leg due to the yellow card he picked up in the first half. Jorginho was an unused substitute and many will be calling for him to replace the PSG man on Monday. His creativity could be the key to un-locking the Sweden defence, something that Marco Parolo, Daniele De Rossi and Verratti got nowhere near on the night. Playing Jorginho and potentially Lorenzo Insigne together could provide some of that Napoli magic that Ventura needs.

Insigne must be drafted in

The Napoli star man was benched as a result of the formation set-up by Ventura. Andrea Belotti was given the start despite not playing much recently due to injury and he struggled to influence the game, looking short of fitness. Insigne will add creativity and quality, something that is now a necessity if Italy are to make the World Cup finals next summer. Belotti has been injured and not in the best form so far this season, so Ventura needs to pick players on form and Insigne is that man.

Fight, commitment and desire

These are three things that were not apparent in Solna and which will worry all Italian supporters. The result was disappointing, but the manner in which it came was concerning and now the Azzurri are in a very difficult situation. On more than one occasion, Sweden were first to second balls and 50/50 tackles, and that needs to be reversed in the second leg. Quality-wise there is no doubt as to who is the better side, but Italy need to front-up and match the Swedes physically. We have often seen Italy scrape through matches and qualifying campaigns, but now The Azzurri have to roll their sleeves up and dig themselves out of a hole to qualify for the World Cup.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!