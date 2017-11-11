Atletico Madrid after Mertens

By Football Italia staff

Spanish newspaper As claims that Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Napoli star Dries Mertens.

The Belgian forward only recently extended his contract to June 2020, but there is a relatively low release clause of around €30m valid from next year.

According to As, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is very impressed with Mertens and wants him in the squad next season.

Starting his career on the left wing, Mertens has been transformed into a very effective centre-forward.

So far this season, the 30-year-old has scored 12 goals with seven assists in 18 competitive games.

Atleti aren’t the only side interested in Mertens, as Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been linked.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!