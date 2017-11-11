Totti ‘regrets not winning much’

Roma great Francesco Totti admits the only regret of his career is that he ‘did not win much.’

The 41-year-old called time on his long playing career at the end of last season, having spent the entirety of it with his boyhood club.

During a 25-year senior spell with the Giallorossi, Totti won just one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Despite also being part of Italy’s World Cup winning squad of 2006, the ex-forward concedes he would have liked to lift more silverware.

“I think I showed love by staying at this team for my whole career, wearing just one shirt,” Totti told Sportmediaset.

“It was always my dream and I managed to achieve it.

“I wanted to give something more than I could, the only regret is that I didn’t win much.

“But what I have won is enough, it’s important and I am proud of it.”

Totti also discussed his particular affection for the Champions League and has particularly fond memories of a goal scored against Manchester City in 2014.

“The Champions League is a competition in which you look to go as far as you can.

“It gives you great exposure. It’s a tournament that is different from all the others, it’s great to play in it.

“It was a particular match [Manchester City], we knew we were facing one of the strongest teams in Europe.

“We needed to try to get a result even though it was at a very difficult ground.

“We approached the game very well even though after three or four minutes we fell behind.

“Then we started to play with calm and we managed to get a point.

“We equalised with some great play in midfield. Radja [Nainggolan] played me an inch perfect pass and at speed I managed to chip it over the keeper.

“Scoring in the Champions League is different from other matches.”

