Allegri ponders Juve formation change

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Juventus boss Max Allegri is considering a return to lining up with a three-man defence.

The Old Lady altered their tried and trusted 3-5-2 formation during the course of last season, opting in favour of a 4-2-3-1 as they chased success in the Champions League.

However, with a closer Serie A title race appearing more likely than in previous years, Tuttosport claim that the Juve Head Coach wants to improve his side’s defensive solidity.

As such, it is claimed that the former Milan tactician is keen to experiment with Benedikt Howedes alongside Daniele Rugani and Giorgio Chiellini in a new-look three-man backline.

According to the Italian daily, however, Juventus will not be reverting completely to the 3-5-2shape introduced so successfully by Antonio Conte and continued initially under Allegri.

Instead, the Serie A champions are likely to field a 3-4-3, with Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic leading the line up front.

