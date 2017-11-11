Milan and Juve linked with Goretzka

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Milan have joined Juventus in the race to sign Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.

The German midfielder’s contract with the Bundesliga side expires at the end of the season and it appears unlikely that he will sign a new deal.

As such, he will be free to negotiate a free transfer elsewhere at the start of the January transfer window.

“Given the money coming in from television rights, talented youngsters like [Leroy] Sane and Goretzka move elsewhere,” Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said yesterday.

“If they go to England, it damages the German League.”

While it appears likely that Goretzka’s next move will be to the English Premier League, Corriere dello Sport claim this has not put off Milan from entering the race for his signature.

According to the Italian daily, the Rossoneri will offer Schalke a fee of €10m to sign him in January, thus getting in ahead of the array of clubs chasing to sign him for free next summer once his contract is up.

