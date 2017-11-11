Milan look at Dendoncker?

By Football Italia staff

It is claimed that Milan are looking into the possibility of signing Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker.

The 22-year-old has been with the Belgian champions for the entirety of his senior career so far.

According to Tuttosport, the defensive midfielder’s talents were first brought to the attention of the Rossoneri back in 2013, when he played in Anderlecht’s Viareggio Tournament final win over the San Siro side.

Belgium international Dendoncker, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has a contract with Anderlecht until 2021.

