De Biasi: ‘Italy unlucky’

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi believes Italy were ‘unlucky’ in their 1-0 defeat to Sweden and says the Azzurri should be optimistic about turning the tie around.

Giampiero Ventura’s side have been fiercely criticised after a result that leaves them in danger of failing to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

But with the return leg of the play-off coming at the San Siro on Monday, former Albania boss De Biasi is still confident Italy will progress.

“Why is there no optimism? It’s 1-0 and we can come back,” the now-Alaves boss told Radio Deejay.

“From a certain point of view, Italyweren’t very lucky in some incidents.”

One of the main criticisms levelled at Venturawas his decision to deploy Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne in a midfield role.

“The boss probably wanted him to go central,” De Biasi explained. “Given that the boy was fresh and he is good at getting the better of his man."

The ex-Albania Coach was also asked about the start to his time with Alaves, who he joined in September

“It’s started with great difficulty. I arrived after five matches in the League and they had no points.

“Now, we have managed to get two wins.”

