Saturday November 11 2017
Atleti set Vrsaljko asking price?
By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set an €18m asking price for Napoli target Sime Vrsaljko.

The Partenopei are in the hunt for a new full-back after Faouzi Ghoulam ruptured knee ligaments, putting him out of action for five months.

Reports in recent days suggested that Croatia international Vrsaljko, who can play at either left or right-back, is the San Paolo side’s number one choice.

It appears Atleti are prepared to do business, for they are now said to have informed suitors of the fee it will take to prise him away from the Spanish capital.

Vrsaljko has previously played in Serie A for both Genoa and Sassuolo.

