‘Bonucci can say what he likes’

By Football Italia staff

Match-winner Jakob Johansson says Leonardo Bonucci can ‘say what he wants’ after the Italy defender complained about Sweden’s physical tactics.

Sweden were 1-0 winners in last night’s crucial World Cup play-off first leg, a result which leaves the Azzurri on the brink of missing out on the tournament in Russia next summer.

In the aftermath of the match at the Friends Arena, Bonucci said he had a fractured nose and that at least one of the Swedish team should have been sent off.

“He can say whatever he wants,” goal-scorer Johansson commented in response.

“For now we are ahead, for me it was a good game in every respect.”

The AEK Athens man then described his goal, which flew past Gigi Buffon after the ball deflected off Daniele De Rossi.

“I tried to take up a good position outside the area in order to avoid the traffic.

“When the pall arrived, I tried to keep it down to hit the opponents’ legs.

“It was a great joy, but the atmosphere in the stadium contributed to a great evening.”

