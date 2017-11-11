‘Azzurri disaster if…’

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Di Canio says it would be a ‘disaster’ for Italian football if the Nazionale fail to qualify for the World Cup.

Giampiero Ventura’s team are in danger of missing out on world football’s showpiece event for just the third time in 100 years after a 1-0 defeat to Sweden in last night’s play-off first leg.

“The Italian talent is superior, but yesterday they suffered and it was like that in the previous two games as well. It’s not enough,” Di Canio told TMW Radio.

“They have an important task, but if they weren’t to qualify it would only be the third time in 100 years of history. A disaster.”

However, the former Juventus, Milan, Napoli and Lazio man remains confident that Italycan overturn their one goal deficit to reach the finals in Russia.

“If they match the hard work that Swedenshowed on the pitch yesterday, on a physical level it shouldn’t be a one on one.

“They have the quality to get 1-0 in front and then play for the chance to get through.”

