Candreva wants San Siro 'cauldron'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva urged Italy fans to make San Siro “a cauldron” for the World Cup play-off against Sweden on Monday.

The first leg ended 1-0 in Solna, meaning the Azzurri have a mountain to climb in order to qualify for the tournament.

“I know what it means to play in front of 80,000 fans at San Siro… I want it to be a cauldron. Let us believe…” wrote the Inter winger on Instagram.

The stadium is almost completely sold out already ahead of the decider on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

Marco Verratti will not be taking part, as he was booked in Sweden and will be suspended.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!