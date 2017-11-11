Real Madrid job for Galliani?

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani could be back in the football world by joining the Board of Directors at Real Madrid, it’s reported.

He was in charge of the day-to-day running of the Rossoneri for over 30 years before President Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese investor Yonghong Li in April.

According to Mundo Deportivo and La Stampa newspaper, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has proposed a new role for 73-year-old Galliani in the Board of Directors.

Galliani was also linked with a position as chief of the Lega Serie A or the FIGC, but is currently involved in Berlusconi’s television company Mediaset Premium.

Perez is good friends with Galliani, as they negotiated many transfer deals over the years.

