NEWS
Saturday November 11 2017
Tavecchio: 'Not the time for words'
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio insists “this is not the time for words” after Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden.

Jakob Johansson saw his shot deflected in off Daniele De Rossi for a 1-0 result in Solna.

The second leg on Monday will decide who goes to the tournament in Russia next summer.

“This is not the time for words,” Federation chief Tavecchio told news agency Ansa.

“The reaction to this will be on the pitch.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies