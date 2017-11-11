Tavecchio: 'Not the time for words'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio insists “this is not the time for words” after Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden.

Jakob Johansson saw his shot deflected in off Daniele De Rossi for a 1-0 result in Solna.

The second leg on Monday will decide who goes to the tournament in Russia next summer.

“This is not the time for words,” Federation chief Tavecchio told news agency Ansa.

“The reaction to this will be on the pitch.”

