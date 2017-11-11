Perotti 'relishing' Argentina return

By Football Italia staff

Roma forward Diego Perotti is “relishing every moment” of his return to international duty with Argentina after six years.

The 29-year-old had only two senior caps, earned in 2009 and 2011, but was recalled and came off the bench in today’s 1-0 friendly win in Russia.

“I am so happy to be back playing for Argentina, as I worked so hard to get here,” Perotti told reporters.

“Now I’m relishing every moment.”

Sergio Aguero got the decisive goal in Russia and Perotti played for the final 15 minutes.

Roma defender Federico Fazio remained on the bench, but Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Atalanta captain Papu Gomez were used as a substitutes.

Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella was in the starting XI.

