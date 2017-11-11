Tommasi: 'Sweden different team away'

By Football Italia staff

Damiano Tommasi believes Italy have a “50 per cent chance” of qualifying for the World Cup, as Sweden “are a different team away from home.”

The first leg of the play-off ended 1-0 in Solna last night, meaning the odds are stacked against the Azzurri on Monday at San Siro.

“It was tough, we knew the type of match Sweden would try to play and they achieved everything they wanted to,” said Tommasi, former Roma midfielder and President of the Italian Players’ Association.

“Sweden are a different team away from home, so Italy must try to control the game, which we did for brief periods last night, but then the important thing is to get into the opposition penalty area.”

The Swedes finished second in their group, winning four home fixtures, drawing only with the Netherlands, but on their travels losing to France, Bulgaria and Holland.

“I still think Italy have a 50 per cent chance of reaching the World Cup. Unfortunately, everything worked for Sweden and they scored a fortunate goal.”

Marco Verratti is suspended for the second leg at San Siro on Monday evening, so who will replace the Paris Saint-Germain man?

“It depends on the system Giampiero Ventura uses.”

