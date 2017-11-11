Bonucci can play with mask

By Football Italia staff

X-Rays showed Leonardo Bonucci fractured his nose after an elbow from Ola Toivonen, but should still play for Italy against Sweden on Monday.

The incident occurred in the opening minute of last night’s World Cup play-off in Solna, which ended 1-0 for the Swedes.

Striker Toivonen was not booked for lashing out an elbow and Milan defender Bonucci played on to the final whistle with a broken nose.

He had X-Rays today to confirm the diagnosis of a small lesion and will likely be given the all-clear to start with the aid of a protective mask, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The second leg of the World Cup play-off is at San Siro on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

Marco Verratti is certainly out of the match, as he picked up a yellow card in Solna and will be suspended.

