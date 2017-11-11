Evra 'won't rule out Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra has no intention of retiring after his seven-month ban and, although “it would be complicated,” won’t rule out a move to Napoli.

The France international terminated his contract with Olympique Marseille after he was banned to June 30 2018 from UEFA competition.

It all arose from an incident in the warm-up for Marseille’s Europa League game with Vitoria Guimaraes, which saw Evra kick a fan during an altercation.

“He knows that he made a mistake, but his career doesn’t end here,” agent Federico Pastorello told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He doesn’t want to hang up his boots in this way. Physically, he is stronger than five or six years ago and many clubs have already contacted us.”

There were suggestions Evra could be brought in by Napoli after left-back Faouzi Ghoulam’s knee injury, even though he’d only be available for Serie A games and not the Champions League.

“Patrice doesn’t see himself in Serie A again after his years with Juventus. We won’t rule anything out, not even Napoli, but I think it would be complicated.”

