Malago': 'Ventura learn from mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

CONI President Giovanni Malagò urged Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura to “learn from all the mistakes” in the World Cup play-off with Sweden.

The 1-0 defeat in Solna last night, decided by a deflected Jakob Johansson strike, puts immense pressure on the Azzurri to turn it around in the second leg in Milan on Monday evening.

“We cannot say that was a good game, nor a good result, but I think that at this moment all people of common sense ought to put aside any type of negative reflection,” said the President of the Italian Olympic Committee.

“Those who are responsible for running the side must learn from all the mistakes made, all that didn’t go the right way, unite the group and forge a team from now to Monday evening.

“If we don’t go to the World Cup, it’d be a huge sporting disappointment. We should leave all this aside until Monday evening.

“I will be in the stands in Milan because I believe, now more than ever, that you have to be there during difficult moments.”

Coach Giampiero Ventura said the Nazionale was unlucky and criticised Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir for being too lenient.

“There might be recriminations and complaints over incidents rather than the refereeing, but it’s all left behind now. It’s indispensable we get the result,” continued Malagò to news agency ANSA.

“Ventura has a good idea of the situation, he knows the players, their current form and knows how to discuss it with them. It would be terrible if that weren’t the case.

“I should not give advice to the CT, but I can say that in life and in football, great people learn from the mistakes they have made.”

