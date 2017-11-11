NEWS
Saturday November 11 2017
Benatia sends Morocco to World Cup
By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia was on target as Morocco qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Benatia blasted in from a corner during the 2-0 victory away to the Ivory Coast.

That result eliminated the Ivorians from the tournament in Russia in 2018, while Tunisia also qualified at the expense of DR Congo.

Morocco have remarkably qualified from Group C without conceding a single goal.

Qualified for the 2018 World Cup:

Russia (hosts), Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, France, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Panama, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia

