Zola returns for Chelsea job?

By Football Italia staff

Gianfranco Zola could return to Chelsea as the new technical director, working with Coach Antonio Conte.

Previous director Michael Emenalo left on Monday amid tension between Conte and chief executive Marina Granovskaia.

According to The Sun, Emenalo’s departure removes one of the most supportive figures to Conte in the club, so owner Roman Abramovich is eager to ensure the Coach feels at home.

They key to that would be drafting in Zola, now 51, who already has a history at Stamford Bridge as a player.

Zola had some brief spells as a Coach at Al-Arabi, Cagliari and Birmingham.

