Roma look to Darmian and Zappacosta

Roma are interested in Matteo Darmian from Manchester United or Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta in the January transfer window.

The Giallorossi had invested heavily in Rick Karsdorp, but he arrived with a knee injury and tore his anterior cruciate ligament during his debut with the club.

With this in mind, director of sport Monchi is seeking a replacement to bolster the squad in January.

Aleix Vidal of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsajlko have already been mentioned, but there are also targets in the Premier League.

According to Italian reports, a proposal is ready for Manchester United man Darmian.

The Italy international can play in a variety of roles and his versatility makes him a valuable asset.

He would also hope for more regular playing time than he currently gets at Old Trafford.

Another, far less likely, option is Zappacosta, who only just moved from Torino to Chelsea over the summer for €25m plus bonuses.

So far, Zappacosta has made nine competitive appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal with one assist.

