Antognoni: 'Italy can turn it around'

By Football Italia staff

Italy legend Giancarlo Antognoni believes they can “turn this around” in the second leg of the World Cup play-off with Sweden.

The Azzurri were beaten 1-0 in Solna and the second leg is in Milan on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“Italy were unlucky, as we hit the woodwork and only conceded from what was effectively an own goal,” Fiorentina director Antognoni told FirenzeViola.it.

“The 1-0 result does penalise us, but we can turn this around. Italy will need to be more attack-minded at San Siro, albeit naturally also careful not to concede.”

Marco Verratti is suspended for the second leg, with Simone Zaza and Leonardo Spinazzola injury doubts.

Leonardo Bonucci was diagnosed with a micro-fracture to his nose, but will be able to play with a protective mask.

