Tonelli heading for Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Napoli could send Lorenzo Tonelli to Chievo in January as part of the deal bringing Roberto Inglese to the Stadio San Paolo.

Tonelli worked with Maurizio Sarri at Empoli and made the move for €10m in the summer of 2016, but had a lot of injury problems.

Curiously, he made just three competitive appearances for the club and scored two goals.

He hasn’t been given a single minute of football for the Partenopei this season and is not in Sarri’s plans.

According to Il Mattino newspaper, the centre-back will be loaned out to Chievo in the January transfer window.

This will help smooth over the situation between the two clubs when striker Inglese comes to Napoli six months early.

Napoli already bought Inglese in August, but intended to leave him at the Bentegodi on loan for this season.

The plan was changed when Arkadiusz Milik damaged knee ligaments again in September.

