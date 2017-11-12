Barzagli feels Italy 'tension'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli feels “tension, as there is so much at stake, but we are Italy and must get back on our feet” in the World Cup play-off against Sweden.

The first leg ended 1-0 in Solna with a Jakob Johansson shot deflected off Daniele De Rossi.

This means the Azzurri must win 2-0 at San Siro to avoid missing their first World Cup since 1958.

“These will be days of tension, as there is so much at stake,” Barzagli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are trailing and consequently it all depends on us. The game can be overturned with determination and a packed San Siro pushing us on.”

The Juventus defender did not deny the defeat in Sweden was desperately disappointing.

“We are struggling right now. It was an ugly game, there were a lot of fouls and we were a bit unlucky too. But we are Italy and we must get back on our feet.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!