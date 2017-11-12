Ventura out, Ancelotti in?

By Football Italia staff

Italy could sack Giampiero Ventura even if they qualify for the World Cup, with Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Gigi Di Biagio as alternatives.

The Azzurri lost the first leg of their play-off to Sweden, 1-0 in Solna, and the decider is on Monday evening at San Siro.

Although Ventura recently extended his contract to 2020, there are growing reports he could be given the boot even if he books the team a ticket for Russia.

La Stampa and Gazzetta dello Sport both suggest that Ancelotti would be talked into accepting the position, as he is currently a free agent following his Bayern Munich dismissal.

Although the former PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea Coach has said he wants to take the rest of the season off, a desperate plea from his country could change his mind.

Another alternative would be the return of Conte, who left the Nazionale after Euro 2016, and whose rapport with the Chelsea board is increasingly tense.

The most likely option if Ventura was sacked would be to promote Gigi Di Biagio from the Italy Under-21 side, where he is implementing the 4-3-3 formation that many are calling for in the senior squad.

