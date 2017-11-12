Man City fight Juve for Emre Can

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could miss out on Emre Can, as reports suggest the Liverpool midfielder is set to join Manchester City as a free agent.

The 23-year-old Germany international’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he seems to have no intention of penning an extension.

Juve have never hidden their desire to bring him in for free over the summer and could even attempt a January approach.

However, the Star on Sunday reports today that Emre Can is instead leaning towards Manchester City once his contract expires.

The Bianconeri have not given up and hope the presence of fellow German Sami Khedira can help sway Emre Can in the direction of Turin.

This season, he has contributed three goals and two assists in 15 competitive games for Liverpool.

