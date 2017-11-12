Milan try to refinance Elliott debt

By Football Italia staff

Milan could buy out hedge fund Elliott Management by refinancing their debt to last over five years instead of one.

There has been a great deal of speculation over the true financial status of the club after President Silvio Berlusconi sold Milan to Chinese investor Yonghong Li.

He only completed the purchase in April with the aid of a €303m loan from Elliott Management, an American hedge fund that specialises in buying up assets of businesses in trouble.

The worst-case scenario would be that if Milan are unable to repay the loan by October 2018, the club would be taken over by Elliott.

La Gazzetta dello Sport today outlines a new alternative, as the Rossoneri have enlisted BGB Weston with the task of refinancing the debt and finding new investors.

The plan is to repay the Elliott loan early and spread the remaining repayments over five years rather than one.

It would be a similar high-interest loan, but with more time to cover the costs.

