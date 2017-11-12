Vrsaljko open to Napoli move

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Sime Vrsaljko has given the all-clear to join Napoli in January, so the club must agree terms with Atletico Madrid.

The Croatia international was pin-pointed as an ideal addition to the squad after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a serious knee injury.

According to Il Mattino newspaper, Vrsaljko’s entourage has sent signals that he’d be very happy to make the move mid-season.

The only sticking point now is the contract he has with Atletico Madrid, which runs to June 2021 worth €2m per season.

It’s suggested he would accept spreading the salary over a longer five-year contract with the addition of performance-related bonuses.

Atleti are demanding €20m for the former Sassuolo player, but Napoli don’t seem prepared to go beyond €14m.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!