NEWS
Sunday November 12 2017
Vrsaljko open to Napoli move
By Football Italia staff

There are reports Sime Vrsaljko has given the all-clear to join Napoli in January, so the club must agree terms with Atletico Madrid.

The Croatia international was pin-pointed as an ideal addition to the squad after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a serious knee injury.

According to Il Mattino newspaper, Vrsaljko’s entourage has sent signals that he’d be very happy to make the move mid-season.

The only sticking point now is the contract he has with Atletico Madrid, which runs to June 2021 worth €2m per season.

It’s suggested he would accept spreading the salary over a longer five-year contract with the addition of performance-related bonuses.

Atleti are demanding €20m for the former Sassuolo player, but Napoli don’t seem prepared to go beyond €14m.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies