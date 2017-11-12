Murillo: 'Not happy at Inter'

Valencia defender Jeison Murillo revealed why he was determined to leave Inter, but his problems in Italy began from the start at Udinese.

The Colombia international was sold over the summer and seems considerably more at ease in La Liga.

“I received the call that I had been sold and was going to Italy. From one day to the next. I remember that when I returned home, my mother was crying. I was about to tell her, but she’d already been alerted. I couldn’t believe it,” the 25-year-old told Spanish newspaper As.

“I had no idea. I went to Nigeria for a youth tournament and when I returned, my life had already changed. I didn’t even know they were negotiating with Udinese.

“Naturally, the dream of every South American boy is to play in Europe, but I was 18 years old and found myself alone in a new country. These are the sacrifices you must make in this profession.

“Eventually, I was only in Udine for medical tests and then immediately sent out on loan to Granada. That was better for me, as I spoke the language and in Spain could get a European passport.

“Italian football helped me grow tactically a great deal, as that is essential for a defender. In Spain there are more spaces, more one-against-one situations, and my characteristics help me with that.”

Murillo was at Inter from 2015 to 2017 before returning to La Liga with Valencia.

“My intention was simply to leave Inter. When you are not happy in a place, you must find new horizons. There was a difference of opinion and when Valencia appeared, to be honest, I did hesitate a little. I knew what Valencia was, they explained their project and intentions.

“It took a second meeting for me to make a decision and accept their offer. There is a lot of ambition here at Valencia. The Coach, the club and the agent have a lot of faith in me and the fans make me want to fight for this badge, every game and every day.”

