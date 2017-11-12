Buffon: 'I'm irrelevant, this is Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon insists his Italy career is “irrelevant” in the World Cup play-off with Sweden. “It’s for the Nazionale, the fans and our entire football movement.”

The first leg ended 1-0 in Solna on Friday and the decider is at San Siro on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“It is certainly a moment of high tension, considering what is at stake and the sense of responsibility each of us must bear,” the captain said in his Press conference.

“There’s no point denying there is the possibility we can overturn this result and we are cradling this objective, this dream, but also realise it is an important game for the history of our Nazionale.”

Buffon said he was due to retire from international duty after the 2018 World Cup, so what happens if they don’t qualify?

“Many times in my career, I have been faced with these crossroads, in or out. Sometimes it was in, sometimes out, but that’s the journey we all go through.

“It changes nothing in my future and my rapport with the Nazionale. What does change is that a victory, regardless of my own personal progress in the Nazionale, means a lot for the team, the Coach, the fans and our entire football movement.

“I count for nothing in this. The only thing that I would have would be a personal satisfaction, but in the wider scheme of things, I am irrelevant.”

Buffon was asked if the more experienced players were trying to help the younger elements through this difficult time.

“We all experience these things in our own personal way. As far as I am concerned, I’ve been very tense since Friday and have the right focus for this match.

“We want to send the Italians a message not with words, but with action on the field. We invite them to support us, but realise the time has come for us to show them what we’ve got.

“I would love for those who come to the stadium tomorrow to take off their club colours and all wear the Azzurri jersey that unites us all.”

Considering Sweden won the first leg 1-0, will they be very defensive at San Siro?

“Sweden have been playing in a very consolidated way for many years and their attitude won’t change. It all depends on how we step on to the field.”

