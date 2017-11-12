Buffon: 'Italy cannot be mediocre'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon again seemed to go against Coach Giampiero Ventura’s comments. “Italy must not get accustomed to mediocrity.”

The first leg of their World Cup play-off ended 1-0 in Sweden on Friday and the decider is at San Siro on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“These are intense days, ones where we’re plugged in and there’s no rest. It’s so important that you cannot afford to relax. You work every second of the day, thinking of any word or option to give to the cause and overturn this result,” the captain told Sky Sport Italia.

While Ventura said in his Press conference and interview with Sky that he was “frankly amazed” people were surprised Italy finished behind Spain in their qualifying group and had to go via the play-offs, Buffon took a very different approach.

“We are a team that has the chance to overturn the first leg result, but above all must not get accustomed to mediocrity. That is the biggest danger for not just us, but the wider football movement.

“if you become accustomed to mediocrity, it’s a slippery slope and you go down quickly. The only way I know is to work constantly to keep the bar high, to improve and aim for excellence.”

This isn’t the first time Buffon has publicly taken the opposite approach to his tactician during the last few days.

“We talk in a constructive and positive way, but above all to share ideas and responsibilities, to ensure all the individuals share that burden and feel able to open up when needed.

“I feel that I am in this experience along with the other lads, the Coach, the directors and all of us who started this expedition a year-and-a-half ago. Some have been here for 15 or 20 years, but I’ve never seen a Coach, player or President win or lose a game by himself.

“Since childhood, sport and life has taught me that the greatest things are shared out, both success and failure.”

What will Buffon be thinking when he first walks out on to the field at San Siro tomorrow night?

“We need to warm up well, to ensure we are in the game from start to finish, with the right physical and psychological reactions to every eventuality.

“My only request to the fans is for them to come to the stadium with positivity, as you can be negative and critical only after the final whistle. We want everyone to be positive and cheer on the lads who are representing the country for those 90 minutes. After that, only time will tell.”

Buffon said he would retire from international duty after the 2018 World Cup, but if he doesn’t get there, is he planning a farewell testimonial?

“I haven’t considered this… I cannot paint a self-portrait, it’s for those who worked with me to say what I meant to them.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!