Milan revive Badelj bid

By Football Italia staff

Milan are renewing their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj for the January transfer window.

Coach Vincenzo Montella had already wanted a reunion with the Viola man at San Siro over the summer, but nothing came of it.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the idea was never completely abandoned and negotiations have been revived.

The Croatia international has not agreed a new contract, so will be a free agent at the end of the season, prompting Fiorentina to sell for a cut-down price in January.

