Higuain 'so happy' at Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain “was so happy” when he signed for Juventus and could not have asked for more after leaving Napoli, said his brother Nicolas.

Pipita made the transfer in 2016 when Juve activated the €90m release clause in his contract, infuriating the Partenopei.

“The first image that comes to mind is Gonzalo signing the contract, then he picked me up in his arms and threw me up in the air. He was so happy,” brother and agent Nicolas Higuain told Tuttosport.

Is the rapport with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis still extremely tense?

“At the moment, no comment.”

His former teammates at Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table with Juventus in second place.

“It’s a sport, there’s no problem… but if Juve win, it’s better. There’s a long way to go this season and if the Bianconeri continue like this, they can reach the Scudetto.

“In any case, Gonzalo won the Serie A title in his first year in Turin, then the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League Final. What more could he have asked for?

“He had always scored goals in every club, but Juve helps you to grow. This club has an incredible organisation.”

Nicolas was asked to choose his brother’s favourite goal.

“The second in a Boca Juniors-River Plate match, or the one for Argentina against Belgium that gave us the World Cup semi-final after 24 years.

“How can I not include the goals for Juve he scored against Roma, with Napoli in the Coppa Italia and this season against Milan. The first goal at San Siro was a really difficult bit of technique.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!