NEWS
Sunday November 12 2017
Boca ask Milan for Gomez
By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Gustavo Gomez could be heading for the exit in January, as Boca Juniors are interested in a swoop.

The Paraguay international made only 19 competitive appearances in a Rossoneri jersey, none of them this season.

He had been on the verge of a transfer to Fenerbahce over the summer and never made it back into Vincenzo Montella’s squad.

According to TyC Sports, a return to South America is on the cards with Boca Juniors eager to take him on.

However, the Argentine club is reticent to match the €5m asking price.

Milan paid €8.5m to sign Gomez from Lanus in the summer of 2016.

