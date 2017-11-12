Milan defender Gustavo Gomez could be heading for the exit in January, as Boca Juniors are interested in a swoop.
The Paraguay international made only 19 competitive appearances in a Rossoneri jersey, none of them this season.
He had been on the verge of a transfer to Fenerbahce over the summer and never made it back into Vincenzo Montella’s squad.
According to TyC Sports, a return to South America is on the cards with Boca Juniors eager to take him on.
However, the Argentine club is reticent to match the €5m asking price.
Milan paid €8.5m to sign Gomez from Lanus in the summer of 2016.
