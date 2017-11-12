Vrsaljko 'won't comment' on Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko “won’t comment” on reports he’s heading for Napoli, but denies clashes with Diego Simeone.

The Croatia international has been tipped to replace Faouzi Ghoulam at the Stadio San Paolo in the January transfer window, though the asking price is €20m.

“I have no problems at Atletico Madrid,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I’m not playing much at the moment, but there’s no issue. Simeone invited me to talk 10 days ago and we discussed everything, from my physical condition to my football. It was a good conversation and I got a positive impression from it.

“I have a good rapport with Simeone, as he is a Coach who says what he thinks and also listens to the opinions of his players.

“My knee injury made it difficult, but it’s not exactly a revelation that a ruptured ligament is a long-term issue. It requires a long and careful rehabilitation that cannot be rushed.

“I listened to the medics and there was some pain that stopped me from getting completely back to my best. After treatment, I feel better and just need to be patient.”

Vrsaljko was asked about the rumours he is going towards Napoli in January.

“I won’t comment on that.”

