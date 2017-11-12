Saponara: 'Sousa lied about me'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina midfielder Riccardo Saponara can’t wait to get back on track after his ankle injury, but accused Coach Paulo Sousa of “lying.”

The former Empoli star made the move in January, but has managed only one appearance this season.

“My desire to get on the field and play is indescribable,” Saponara told La Nazione newspaper.

Former Viola tactician Sousa told reporters Saponara was suffering from a chronic ankle condition.

“I was really upset by that. Sousa was not fair to me and he lied, because I do not have a chronic condition. It has been resolved now.

“Now it’s my job to get back into the team and convince Stefano Pioli I should start. I almost always played behind the striker in my career, but I can be versatile and take on any position in midfield or attack.”

Considering the lack of playing time, some have called Saponara a waste of money for €9m.

“I think they underpaid…”

