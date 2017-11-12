Inter are seeking an experienced defender on loan in January, with Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala and Thomas Vermaelen of Barcelona as options.
The Nerazzurri had already wanted a centre-back over the summer, but instead kept hold of Andrea Ranocchia.
Mangala was the main target then too and could well be released after making just one 19-minute appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League and two EFL Cup outings.
According to Tuttosport, the two clubs never really stopped negotiating to keep the possibility of a loan spell alive.
Another alternative for the defence is Vermaelen, who is considered surplus to requirements at Barcelona.
The Belgium international already had a spell on loan at Roma last season, but struggled with pace, injuries and red cards.