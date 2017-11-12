Inter eye Mangala or Vermaelen

By Football Italia staff

Inter are seeking an experienced defender on loan in January, with Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala and Thomas Vermaelen of Barcelona as options.

The Nerazzurri had already wanted a centre-back over the summer, but instead kept hold of Andrea Ranocchia.

Mangala was the main target then too and could well be released after making just one 19-minute appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League and two EFL Cup outings.

According to Tuttosport, the two clubs never really stopped negotiating to keep the possibility of a loan spell alive.

Another alternative for the defence is Vermaelen, who is considered surplus to requirements at Barcelona.

The Belgium international already had a spell on loan at Roma last season, but struggled with pace, injuries and red cards.

